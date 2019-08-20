Camelot Portfolios Decreased Manpowergroup (MAN) Position; Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Sangamo Biosciences Inc (SGMO) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 77 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 60 cut down and sold equity positions in Sangamo Biosciences Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 64.08 million shares, up from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sangamo Biosciences Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 54 New Position: 23.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) stake by 53.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 10,288 shares with $851,000 value, down from 22,118 last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc now has $5.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 201,513 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8

The stock increased 2.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 958,023 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. It currently has negative earnings. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off.

Alexandria Capital Llc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for 916,153 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab owns 843,957 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advisors Inc has 0.67% invested in the company for 6.44 million shares. The Switzerland-based Bb Biotech Ag has invested 0.64% in the stock. Trellus Management Company Llc, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 16.22% above currents $85.7 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $8300 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.05% or 26,728 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com Limited holds 0.71% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Burney invested 0.07% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 68,558 shares. Marietta Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 9,677 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Seatown Pte Limited holds 0.36% or 37,369 shares. 26,669 were reported by Ameritas Inv Partners. Geode Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 826,873 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 282,444 shares. Carroll Fin Associates holds 50 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 1,562 shares to 2,685 valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 13,410 shares and now owns 13,710 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.28M for 10.93 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

