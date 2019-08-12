Camelot Portfolios Cut Ventas (VTR) Holding by $1.21 Million; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Position by $1.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.79M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 57.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 69,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 51,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 120,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 47,766 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN

Since May 21, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $967,933 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 RIDDLE TIMOTHY J bought $74,574 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 3,838 shares. Casey Helen Hanna had bought 20,000 shares worth $500,000 on Tuesday, May 21. $98,850 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Dolan James J. on Friday, July 19. Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Tuesday, May 21. 1,000 shares were bought by Demas David J, worth $26,400.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.90M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

