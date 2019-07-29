Camelot Portfolios Cut Position in Ventas (VTR) as Market Valuation Declined; Dril Quip (DRQ) Stock Rose While Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut by $664,380 Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 14,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,298 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 236,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 299,309 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 906,532 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $348.79M for 18.00 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust Is Bound To Outperform The Promising Healthcare REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ventas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas (VTR) Announces Sean P. Nolan to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares with value of $4.36 million were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 411.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at Barclays CEO Energyâ€“Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dril-Quip Announces New Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dril Quip pops ~10% post mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.