Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Stake; Kopin Has 1.46 Sentiment

Kopin Corp (KOPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 41 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 28 sold and reduced positions in Kopin Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 32.95 million shares, down from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kopin Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 23 Increased: 29 New Position: 12.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 77.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 22,472 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 6,607 shares with $341,000 value, down from 29,079 last quarter. Southern Co now has $61.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 9.08 million shares traded or 95.66% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 24,030 shares. Hills National Bank Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Clean Yield Grp has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 100 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 903,666 shares. Cibc World Corporation accumulated 136,998 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 800 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp invested in 0.03% or 5,600 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc invested in 7,275 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 147,161 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier reported 1,884 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation reported 1.26 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sky Grp Limited Liability Company has 1.43% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.18% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 509,910 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N stake by 53,378 shares to 105,831 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 13,410 shares and now owns 13,710 shares. Washington Prime Group New was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -4.63% below currents $59.77 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 13.58 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, makes, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $75.19 million. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems.

The stock decreased 6.85% or $0.0635 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8637. About 255,678 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has declined 61.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN); 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Kopin Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 27 Days; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 08/05/2018 – Kopin 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c