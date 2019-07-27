Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Manpowergroup (MAN) Stake; Shorts at DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ORDINARY (DCNSF) Raised By 12.62%

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) stake by 53.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)’s stock rose 9.93%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 10,288 shares with $851,000 value, down from 22,118 last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc now has $5.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 570,150 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00

DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) had an increase of 12.62% in short interest. DCNSF’s SI was 346,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.62% from 307,500 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 165 days are for DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:DCNSF)’s short sellers to cover DCNSF’s short positions. It closed at $15.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ManpowerGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Friday, February 1 to “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) rating on Thursday, July 11. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $8300 target. Nomura maintained the shares of MAN in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MAN in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) stake by 21,198 shares to 34,214 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) stake by 23,729 shares and now owns 49,180 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Marietta Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0.25% or 9,677 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Invesco reported 161,269 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,551 shares stake. Stanley holds 0.13% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 6,664 shares. 32,110 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Com. New Jersey-based Landscape Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 11,891 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,340 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 4,477 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Skyline Asset Ltd Partnership reported 98,400 shares.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Manpower mixed Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider BUCHBAND RICHARD sold $288,614.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. provides life insurance products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.91 billion. It offers individual life insurance products and annuities, single premium whole life insurance products, and financial insurance and annuities; and group annuities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in provision of asset management services; and other businesses.

Another recent and important Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, Inc. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018.