Camelot Portfolios Cut Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose While Heritage Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $679.67 Million Its Stake

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.58. About 156,135 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,562 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,831 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 475 are held by Hemenway Company Limited Liability Company. Leuthold Lc holds 4,892 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Meritage Port Management accumulated 7,722 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 21,645 shares. Qv Invsts holds 23,308 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Churchill Mgmt invested 0.19% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,459 shares. 4,424 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 2,211 shares. First Advisors LP holds 24,953 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Co owns 5 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 1,679 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 39,275 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 5,000 shares to 13,201 shares, valued at $50.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).