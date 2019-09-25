Camelot Portfolios Cut By $879,516 Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Has Upped Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding By $18.91 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 65.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,989 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 10,462 shares with $465,000 value, down from 30,451 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $63.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 11.44M shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INCREASED ITS UNIT REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $1 BILLION

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Uniqure Nv (QURE) stake by 20.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 242,460 shares as Uniqure Nv (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 1.44M shares with $112.73 million value, up from 1.20M last quarter. Uniqure Nv now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.75% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 947,486 shares traded or 63.31% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12M for 22.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is -1.99% below currents $52.8 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 19 report. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Monday, September 9 report.

Among 4 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $85 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77’s average target is 79.99% above currents $42.78 stock price. uniQure had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust initiated the shares of QURE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.