Camelot Portfolios Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $687,999 as Shares Declined; Garrison Bradford & Associates Decreased Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Position by $1.08 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 31,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 20,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,702 shares to 18,970 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc by 20,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,490 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.