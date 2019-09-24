Camelot Portfolios Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Position; Shorts at Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Raised By 55.11%

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 131.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 9,990 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 17,600 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 7,610 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $157.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 8.76 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) had an increase of 55.11% in short interest. TBNK’s SI was 34,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.11% from 22,500 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s short sellers to cover TBNK’s short positions. The SI to Territorial Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.44%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 16,060 shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.72% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $282.32 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.78, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 4.82% more from 4.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 29,852 shares. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 119,869 shares. 8,682 are owned by Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Lc has 0.34% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital has invested 0.01% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability owns 19,679 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Lc holds 0.02% or 14,597 shares in its portfolio. 100 are owned by Fmr. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 120,595 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 11,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Partners holds 665 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 12,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 16,250 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 40,005 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.65% above currents $69.55 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) stake by 21,841 shares to 564,771 valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 24,208 shares and now owns 93,991 shares. Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF) was reduced too.