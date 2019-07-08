Camelot Portfolios Boosted By $2.56 Million Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake; SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Has 1.66 Sentiment

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 203 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 122 trimmed and sold equity positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 200.97 million shares, up from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 92 Increased: 123 New Position: 80.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 18261.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 639,157 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 8.70%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 642,657 shares with $2.98M value, up from 3,500 last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $6.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.325. About 422,923 shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.59% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 381,174 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 5.89% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 44,865 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: ACIA,JKS,LRAD,SSNC – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Enters Into Non-Binding Indicative Proposal to Acquire GBST Holdings Limited – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Expands Its SS&C Relationship – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 24,293 shares to 118,199 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) stake by 9,702 shares and now owns 18,970 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.

More notable recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BMV Recognizes CEMEX as Top Sustainability Performer for Fourth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cemex Subjecting Investors To Mexican Cement Torture – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse.