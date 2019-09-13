Cameco Corporation (CCJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

We are comparing Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cameco Corporation and Westwater Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cameco Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Westwater Resources Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cameco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Cameco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.1% of Cameco Corporation shares and 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Cameco Corporation shares. Comparatively, Westwater Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Cameco Corporation was less bearish than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

Cameco Corporation beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.