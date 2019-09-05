Cameco Corporation (CCJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Both Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34 Ramaco Resources Inc. 5 0.76 N/A 0.66 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cameco Corporation and Ramaco Resources Inc. Ramaco Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cameco Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ramaco Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Liquidity

Cameco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Cameco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cameco Corporation and Ramaco Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 41.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.1% of Cameco Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Cameco Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03% Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62%

For the past year Cameco Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cameco Corporation.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.