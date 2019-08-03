Cameco Corporation (CCJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Both Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 39 1.65 N/A 4.98 5.95

Demonstrates Cameco Corporation and Natural Resource Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Natural Resource Partners L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cameco Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cameco Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cameco Corporation and Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cameco Corporation’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s beta is -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cameco Corporation and Natural Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 70.1% and 37.6% respectively. About 0.2% of Cameco Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Natural Resource Partners L.P. has 15.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year Cameco Corporation was less bearish than Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Cameco Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.