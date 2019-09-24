Cameco Com (CCJ) Holding Increased by S&Co Inc; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lifted by $4.87 Million Its Position

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.77M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 15.75M shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 09/04/2018 – Algemeiner: Sources: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers on Monday; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA; 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is dealing with the fallout of revelations that a political research firm was able to access the personal data of millions of Facebook users for political marketing; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 22/03/2018 – Tech Rout Sends Nasdaq to February Lows on Facebook, Trade Angst

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Registered Invest Advisor holds 1.79% or 16,520 shares in its portfolio. Community Inv Company stated it has 131,271 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 1.17% or 21.08M shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 1.6% stake. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 5.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Js Cap Mgmt Limited holds 257,587 shares or 7.28% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Company holds 32.25 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Limited Company holds 24,400 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clark Cap Management stated it has 177,850 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 91,100 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Management Inc. Cortland Associates Inc Mo invested in 8.4% or 275,346 shares. 2,246 were accumulated by Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 35,643 shares to 11,466 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).