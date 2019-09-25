Cameco Com (CCJ) Holder S&Co Has Lifted Position by $420,050; As International Paper Co (IP) Market Value Declined, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Decreased Its Holding by $1.81 Million

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.80 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 42,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 111,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, down from 153,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 5.56M shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.25M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 6,988 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bb&T Corporation holds 7,758 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Investors Service has invested 0.3% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cwm Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). St Johns Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 10,964 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 0.47% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 249,419 shares. 1,793 were reported by First Personal Fincl Service. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mraz Amerine & Assocs invested in 0.16% or 12,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 10,950 shares. 132,120 were accumulated by Salem Cap. Argent Tru has invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 143,400 shares to 206,100 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc The (NYSE:HD).