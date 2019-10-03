Cameco Com (CCJ) Holder S&Co Has Increased Position; As Gentherm Com (THRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Its Stake by $523,939

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (THRM) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 12,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 63,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 76,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 155,988 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81 million for 18.64 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc Com by 26,425 shares to 50,040 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 109,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Msa Safety Inc Com (NYSE:MSA).