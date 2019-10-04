Cameco (CCO) EPS Estimated At $0.01; 1 Analysts Bullish American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)

Among 2 analysts covering American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Water Works Company has $12800 highest and $12800 lowest target. $128’s average target is 3.23% above currents $123.99 stock price. American Water Works Company had 3 analyst reports since July 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. See American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

Analysts expect Cameco Corporation (TSE:CCO) to report $0.01 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_CCO’s profit would be $3.96 million giving it 313.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cameco Corporation’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 82,419 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (TSE:CCO) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR A NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 05/03/2018 Lenders extend debt deadline for U.S. broadcaster iHeartMedia; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG-LLOYD: CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR EXPECTS TO REPORT WIDER 1Q LOSS; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Loss $543M; 15/03/2018 – From Clear Channel to IHeartMedia to Bankruptcy: Timeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,189 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Com. Css Lc Il has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lpl Financial Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 12,749 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 19,759 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 5,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 6,740 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 32,415 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 2,052 shares. Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 0.14% or 8,508 shares. Farmers Comml Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 920 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 77,119 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,460 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.31% or 159,318 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 159,304 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.29 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 38.64 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Helps Fund 48 Environmental Projects through Grant Program – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday — Are They Buys? – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. It has a 33.92 P/E ratio. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates.