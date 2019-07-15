Cameco (CCJ) Stock Value Declined While Kingdon Capital Management Upped Its Position; Harvey Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $3.32 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.51% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 6.95 million shares traded or 266.76% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $205.08. About 11.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 19,633 shares to 270,548 shares, valued at $33.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,794 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.18 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Mgmt has 154,981 shares for 4.16% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Ltd has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fdx Advsrs holds 37,395 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 278,028 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc reported 37,367 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 338.51 million shares. Kidder Stephen W has 4.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Merchants Corp holds 71,705 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 340,497 shares. 284,001 are owned by Washington Tru. General Amer Incorporated owns 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,000 shares. 16.47M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Rech Management reported 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc owns 186,103 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt Company reported 83,566 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

