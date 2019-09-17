Cameco (CCJ) Stock Price Declined While General American Investors Company Has Lifted Stake by $1.73 Million; As Cbs (CBS) Market Value Rose, Primecap Management Company Lowered by $45.89 Million Its Stake

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corporation (CCJ) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 173,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 1.10M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 936,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 4.03M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 05/04/2018 – CBS News: Michigan under fire for letting Nestle bottling plants pump more water; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 26/03/2018 – Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS’ The Doctors Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) by 1.95M shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Company by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,474 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.87M for 8.09 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Capital Inc holds 0.42% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 24,477 shares. Davenport And Ltd Co owns 14,679 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.24% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,674 shares. Palouse Mngmt stated it has 71,161 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 25,019 are held by M&T National Bank & Trust. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gfs Advisors has 4,590 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 446,927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts invested in 549,185 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Nj stated it has 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 13,142 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 453,300 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $68.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 12,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).