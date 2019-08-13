Cameco (CCJ) Stake Held by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Valuation Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 21.45M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.78 million, up from 21.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 1.71M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 302,305 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 292,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.01. About 1.66 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares to 20.29 million shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 39,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First LP reported 672,549 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 33.24M shares. Natixis reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Creative Planning holds 14,589 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson owns 0.28% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,209 shares. 165,413 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 599,846 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated holds 0% or 13,565 shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 78,512 shares. Burns J W & Company New York has invested 0.34% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Timessquare Lc invested in 0.05% or 80,410 shares. British Columbia has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rampart Inv Management Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Spectrum Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 25 shares.