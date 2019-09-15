Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Progeny 3 Has Increased Holding by $5.31 Million; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Lowered Its Position in Exelon (EXC) by $307,488

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 932,992 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). West Oak Ltd Co holds 16 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Skba Mngmt Limited Liability owns 8,350 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc owns 88,008 shares. City has 0.21% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 15,934 shares. Philadelphia Tru has 6,014 shares. West Chester Advsrs has invested 0.85% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 33,723 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 139,344 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 101,100 shares in its portfolio. Energ Income Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 4.82 million shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.98% or 347,200 shares. Fil Ltd owns 6.33 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,285 shares to 43,717 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 36,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).