Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Progeny 3 Boosted Stake by $5.31 Million as Share Price Declined; Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Its Stake in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) by $2.86 Billion

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 79.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 10,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 2,602 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724.09 million, down from 12,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 685,827 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.54M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 315 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.07% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,494 shares. Next Fincl Gp invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 727,307 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 1,325 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Baystate Wealth Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 16,607 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Chilton Investment Company Lc holds 231,386 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp reported 21,164 shares stake. Raymond James Na has 763 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 30.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.