Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $7.64 Million; As H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Price Rose, Sg Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.22 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 1.33M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 117,330 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 160 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 404,926 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 77,121 shares. Wellington Llp reported 27,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 7,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 17,707 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Com reported 73,901 shares. New York-based has invested 0.7% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 8,495 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 15,797 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 20,872 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.76M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares to 54,912 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,619 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

