Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Boosted Stake; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Boosted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $3.82 Million; Stock Price Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 28,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 102,076 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.98 million, up from 73,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 635,950 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.28 million, up from 9.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 175,458 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 30,351 shares to 34,304 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 9,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,327 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Survey: Small, mid-size business owners still optimistic – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PNC Financial Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC CEO on BofA, Chase: ‘They’ll get share from us’ in Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.