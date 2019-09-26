Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder General American Investors Company Has Upped Position by $1.73 Million; Trust Company Of Virginia Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $3.89 Million

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 242,400 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corporation (CCJ) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 173,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 698,090 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Defensive Stocks Seeing Positive Movement This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 993,750 shares to 331,250 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 4,922 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 463 shares. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% or 59,328 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cadence Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,016 shares. Madison Inv owns 1.91 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 11,935 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 595,772 shares. Bamco New York owns 1.00 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 581,471 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lmr Llp reported 121,510 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 110,371 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Commerce has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was bought by Ancius Michael J.