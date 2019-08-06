Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $4.13 Million; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $437,784

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 116,445 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 118,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 3.46M shares traded or 49.59% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma holds 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 559,376 shares. 286,896 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Limited. Mondrian Investment accumulated 415,317 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Df Dent And Co Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,745 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corp has 1,548 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 14.30 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 384,310 were accumulated by Logan Cap. One Management Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 35,586 shares. Lionstone Mngmt Ltd has invested 8.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Compton Capital Ri has 8.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 100,552 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc stated it has 248,438 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct accumulated 34,896 shares or 6.36% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 41,139 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 28.11M shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple hires former Valve VR engineer – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.79 million for 43.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 New Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco ‘a long way’ from restarting idled capacity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Australian Appellate Court Rules in Cameco’s Favor – Investing News Network” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.