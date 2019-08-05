Cameco (CCJ) Reaches $8.66 52-Week Low; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 75,000 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 275,000 shares with $7.18 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 10.79M shares traded or 59.10% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.88 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.66 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.44B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $7.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $309.15M less. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Select Energy Services Inc stake by 333,447 shares to 1.19 million valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chart Inds Inc stake by 114,467 shares and now owns 174,325 shares. Keane Group Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Earnings: Why COG Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors has 736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Inv holds 110,570 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 880 shares. Prudential Public Limited owns 14,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 291,900 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 40,887 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 135,968 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 47,721 shares. Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% or 119,913 shares. Paloma Management Communications has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company reported 56,690 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 141,950 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 798 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc reported 10,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. It currently has negative earnings. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates.