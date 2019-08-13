Cameco (CCJ) Reaches $8.43 After 4.00% Down Move; Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (VBLT) Shorts Decreased By 12.28%

The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 723,863 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.30 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $8.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CCJ worth $132.16 million less.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco awarded $40M in damages in Tepco dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Double Down on Fortis (TSX:FTS) Stock or Buy Uranium? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. It currently has negative earnings. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.60 million for 42.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vascular Biogenics had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”.