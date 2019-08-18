Cameco (CCJ) Reaches $8.24 52 Week Low; Security National Financial (SNFCA) Has 3.2 Sentiment

The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.99 target or 3.00% below today’s $8.24 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.26B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $7.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $97.89 million less. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 2.24M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) investors sentiment increased to 3.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.87, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 16 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced equity positions in Security National Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.03 million shares, up from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Security National Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 15 New Position: 1.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The company has market cap of $87.73 million. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment engages in selling and servicing life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. This segment offers various life insurance products, such as funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance; other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single premium deferred annuities, flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies, as well as cedes and assumes certain risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties.

It closed at $5.01 lastly. It is down 0.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SNFCA News: 02/04/2018 – Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 Security National Life Announces New Leases for Center 53 building in Murray, Utah; 18/04/2018 – SecurityNational Mortgage Company 25th Anniversary; 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 EPS 87c; 16/04/2018 – Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries Awarded Best of State Awards in Utah; 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 Rev $276.9M; 15/05/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP SNFCA.O QUARTERLY SHR $1.04; 02/04/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $9.23 AS OF DEC 31, 2017, VS $8.83 AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 23/04/2018 – DJ Security National Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNFCA)

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Security National Financial Corporation for 54,676 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 255,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 93,878 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,329 shares.

