Cameco (CCJ) Market Value Declined While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position; Gendell Jeffrey L Boosted Holding in Shore Bancshares (SHBI) as Valuation Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 24,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 61,643 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 37,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 9,609 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 80,127 shares to 422,004 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 22,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91 million for 109.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 57,993 shares to 801,739 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 17,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,567 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).