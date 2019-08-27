Cameco (CCJ) Holding Held by Discovery Capital Management Llc; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $414,477 as Share Value Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 32,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98 million shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 1.31M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Counsel Inc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 54,163 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 0.05% or 10,198 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natixis reported 27,431 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability holds 16,165 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Department Mb Bank N A holds 0% or 472 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.26% or 55,098 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 1.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc reported 11,133 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fin Management Professionals has 6,002 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alethea Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

