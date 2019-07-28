Cameco (CCJ) Holding Has Lifted by Old West Investment Management Llc; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Decreased by $1.47 Million Its Position

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 4.48M shares traded or 91.73% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 27,745 shares as the company's stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,592 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26M, down from 442,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 39,110 shares to 28,502 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,862 shares, and cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oaktop Cap Management Ii LP holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 33,010 shares. Dana Investment Advisors invested in 1.66% or 654,907 shares. The New York-based M&R Cap has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13,887 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bragg Financial Advsrs accumulated 216,206 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hgk Asset Management Incorporated holds 2.13% or 131,504 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Keating Investment Counselors reported 111,312 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 12,238 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited reported 108,034 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 20.77 million shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 983,266 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares to 37,726 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).