Cameco (CCJ) Holder Progeny 3 Upped Its Position; General Electric Co (Put) (GE) Holder Css Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Css Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (GE) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 266,939 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 573,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 840,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 7.82M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 267,719 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Call) (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 28,900 shares to 53,600 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CLVS).

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.