Cameco (CCJ) Holder Progeny 3 Has Upped Its Holding by $5.31 Million; Rivulet Capital Lowered Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake as Stock Declined

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 397,884 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 426,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.43 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $110.55. About 293,224 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 9,665 shares. Nokota Lp has 0.46% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 125,000 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 265,700 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mai Cap Management reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Daiwa Gp reported 14,521 shares stake. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.15% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 4,989 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com reported 159,290 shares stake. South State reported 3,110 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Group has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.1% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 69,144 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 41,350 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $190.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Signet’s (SIG) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income (O) to Acquire 454 Properties for $1.25 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 24.90 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

