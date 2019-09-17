Cameco (CCJ) Holder Old West Investment Management Has Raised Its Position; Focused Wealth Management Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 2.66M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 18/04/2018 – Epic Blackstone Trade Intrudes on Friendly Lunch With Blankfein; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is broadening its position in the $300 billion subprime car loan industry; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON DECISION TO SETTLE DISPUTE OVER REFINANCING INVOLVING GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS & HOVNANIAN; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE ANNOUNCES GENDER PAY GAP REPORT 2017 IN EMAILED STMT; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone-backed GEMS chooses London IPO over stake sale – Bloomberg

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6773.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 677,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 687,345 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. It closed at $9.59 lastly. It is down 13.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,022 shares to 47,225 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,404 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).