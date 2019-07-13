Cameco (CCJ) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Decreased Position by $505,934; Permit Capital Increased Its Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $888,000 as Stock Declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54M, down from 9.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6.71M shares traded or 253.99% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley has invested 1.36% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 84,515 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Piedmont Advsr reported 4,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap LP owns 462,733 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 1,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 5,147 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 771 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 1.13 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 9,980 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 3,027 shares. Cna Finance Corp invested in 140,000 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 0% or 200 shares.