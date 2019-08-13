Cameco (CCJ) Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $357,313 as Stock Value Declined; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Price Declined, Csu Producer Resources Trimmed Position

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 459,394 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 1.48M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 14.00 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak has 0.74% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 6,978 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 16,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 18,748 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 26 shares. Legal General Group Pcl invested in 381,372 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Community Bankshares Na stated it has 100 shares. Raymond James owns 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 252,585 shares. Btim accumulated 111,522 shares or 0.13% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Limited holds 48 shares. Bokf Na owns 4,628 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 10,949 shares. Capital Limited Limited Liability accumulated 373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa owns 8,407 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 1,701 shares.

