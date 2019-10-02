Cameco (CCJ) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Increased Position; As Graco (GGG) Valuation Declined, Eagle Asset Management Lowered by $318,350 Its Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 50,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 265,892 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 215,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 1.72M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.48M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 447,484 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Bank In stated it has 5,347 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 50,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Nuance Invs Limited Liability owns 176,319 shares. Stifel Fincl has 163,056 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 219,589 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 14,439 shares stake. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 1,662 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 49,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested in 2.37% or 257,895 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 81,285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 120,855 shares stake. Hightower Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 11,787 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 424 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 38,383 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 40,719 shares to 361,551 shares, valued at $54.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 18,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $86.75M for 21.29 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.