Cameco (CCJ) Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Upped Position; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Boosted Its Intelsat S A (I) Position by $6.86 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.55% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.13M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 2.05 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 551,519 shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $36.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,900 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

