Cameco (CCJ) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holder Polygon Management LTD Raised Its Position by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $238.51. About 247,098 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather

