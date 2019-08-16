Cameco (CCJ) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $4.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding by $365,904

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 2.43 million shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26.96M shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 27/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The City of Greenville said 600 jobs will be impacted by Wells Fargo’s decision to close the; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond (Etf) (EMB) by 3,219 shares to 32,471 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.7% or 251,520 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 9.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 65,774 are owned by Williams Jones Llc. Citizens And Northern holds 1.43% or 52,908 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 4.44M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 6,800 shares. 250,357 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. 23,380 are held by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Aimz Invest Llc invested in 14,487 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 2.59M shares. Liberty Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 10,165 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,026 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company has 11,857 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arbor Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 17,709 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.11 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 383,152 shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $331.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).