Cameco (CCJ) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Stake by $11.89 Million as Share Value Declined; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $154.33. About 1.21M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 22.64M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.69 million, up from 21.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 1.28M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 1 – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $74.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M accumulated 0.03% or 5,783 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 9,622 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested 4.32% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Anchor Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,698 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management reported 2,198 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 3,020 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc reported 0.04% stake. 34,093 are held by Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or. 290,662 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 12,584 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 122 are owned by Kistler. 344 are held by Bamco Inc. Old National Bancorporation In holds 6,055 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 5.36 million shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25 million for 19.59 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 342,926 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $137.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 4.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.