Cameco (CCJ) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Globant S.A.HARES (GLOB) Sellers Decreased By 2.69% Their Shorts

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock was cut to a Hold by stock research analysts at BidaskScore. CCJ’s old rating is no longer valid.

Globant S.A.HARES (NYSE:GLOB) had a decrease of 2.69% in short interest. GLOB's SI was 1.92M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.69% from 1.97 million shares previously. With 381,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Globant S.A.HARES (NYSE:GLOB)'s short sellers to cover GLOB's short positions. The SI to Globant S.A.HARES's float is 5.53%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 6,487 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. It currently has negative earnings. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91M for 116.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 134,664 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 64.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.