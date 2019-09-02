Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Value Declined While Passport Capital Has Lifted by $24.75 Million Its Stake; Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Lifted Holding

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.38M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 2.22 million shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

