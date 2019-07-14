Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake Maintained by Passport Capital Llc; Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Declined While Community Financial Services Group Upped Its Stake

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6.72M shares traded or 254.81% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.77M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy (VLO) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Valero sues DuPont, others over contamination from firefighting foam – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Energy’s Natural Gas Advantage – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.84% or 15,257 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund stated it has 8,303 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 213,698 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited reported 2,572 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 309,426 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset invested 1.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 19,968 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,090 shares. Srb accumulated 8,577 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 0.59% or 9,269 shares. Somerset Trust Com holds 151 shares. Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2.08M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Co owns 5,025 shares. Optimum Invest stated it has 9,663 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Uranium Prices Sent Cameco Stock Soaring 10.8% in November: What’s Next? – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Motley Fool” on February 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uranium Market: The Background For Potential Investment In Cameco – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Canada Revenue Agency Appeals Tax Court of Canada Decision – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.