Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shares Declined While Passport Capital Trimmed Holding by $5.00 Million; Dafna Capital Management Position in Radius Health (RDUS) Has Lowered by $480,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 908,126 shares traded or 81.11% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited reported 62,436 shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 159,471 shares. Boston invested in 0.05% or 41,290 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 45,484 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,555 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 41,767 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 22,000 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 66,715 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.98M shares.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radius Health Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Radius (RDUS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Tymlos Sales Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Radius Health Inc (RDUS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Radius Health (RDUS) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) CEO Jesper HÃ¸iland on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 55,700 shares to 194,091 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.95 million for 121.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.