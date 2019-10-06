Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shareholder Passport Capital Decreased Position as Share Value Declined; Palouse Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Value Declined

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.42 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 42,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 114,067 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, up from 71,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92 million for 116.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

