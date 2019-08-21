Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shareholder Passport Capital Boosted Its Position by $24.75 Million; As Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Shares Declined, Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $8.23 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 73,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 722,980 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00M, down from 796,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 515,139 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 3.70M shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.23 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs reported 293 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 5,475 shares. 411,084 are held by Stifel. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 2,902 shares. Hightower has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 756,645 shares. Davenport And Limited Co holds 3,146 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 10,065 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 18,125 were accumulated by Cambridge Tru Communications. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 2,102 shares. Goelzer Inv Management accumulated 4,490 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.09% or 6,190 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 658,580 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 24,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY).