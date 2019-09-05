Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position Maintained by Passport Capital Llc; Btc Capital Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $573,983

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 101,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 107,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 9.95 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,751 shares to 159,268 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.64 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

