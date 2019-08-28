Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding Has Lifted by Passport Capital Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Cut Stake

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 915,758 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.57. About 9.83 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 46,885 shares to 528,444 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

